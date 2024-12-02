Lloyds Banking, Nuance launch Voice ID for voice authentication

As a result of the partnership, Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland customers can now use their voice to authenticate themselves when banking over the phone.

By saying, ‘my voice is my password’ a unique voiceprint is created, and the customer is enrolled to the service. When clients call to access their account, their voice will be analysed by over 100 unique characteristics, including accent, how fast they talk, and the unique size and shape of their vocal chords to determine if the caller matches the stored voiceprint. A successful match grants account access.

Before the roll out of the new authentication solution, Lloyds has piloted Voice ID with over 50,000 customers, to ensure its deployment of the technology would work for its diverse customer base, including vulnerable customers.