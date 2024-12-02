Lloyds Banking Group launches Open Banking app

Currently, the new app is being offered by the group’s three sister brands – Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The customers of the three lenders can check their savings and credit card accounts in the other two banks in real time through their respective banking app.

After other banks and service providers join the service, the customers will be able to add their savings accounts and credit cards to their Lloyds Bank, Halifax or Bank of Scotland app.

The move provides the customers with a complete overview of their finances in one place. It also helps in tracking expenses and savings with a single login.

In addition to the apps, customers of the three banks can avail a 24-hour messaging service, which will provide support with payment, savings accounts and mortgages. The messaging service will also be connected to an adviser, when needed, without further authentication.