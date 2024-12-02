Lloyds Bank augments its payments suite with FreedomPay

The partnership gives merchants using Lloyds Bank Cardnet access to FreedomPay’s advanced payment processing capabilities. The fully integrated, patented technology offers Lloyds Bank Cardnet customers the flexibility to process payments across borders, key sectors, point of sales, and merchant service providers.









FreedomPay’s patented Next Level Commerce platform is an end-to-end cloud-based solution that offers fast, secure payments solutions to merchants while giving them access to up to date payment types and technologies. The company also supports popular payment methods such as mobile wallets functionality.

Officials from Lloyds Bank said that their renewed strategic partnership with FreedomPay will enable them to continue offering best-in-class payments solutions to their clients. They look forward to developing more benefits that add further value to the service they currently provide their clients with, to help them grow their businesses.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from FreedomPay highlighted that together with Lloyds Bank, they are redefining the customer experience for UK merchants by blending loyalty, security, and value-added-services. Through their platform, Lloyds Bank’s Cardnet service offers augmented capabilities, optionality, and innovation to merchants.





Previous news from Lloyds Bank

In October 2023, Lloyds Bank has introduced a digital trading solution to assist businesses in efficient transactions. This solution enables clients to request digital Direct Guarantees or Standby Letters of Credit, enhancing trading safety and security.

Known as Paperless Guarantee, the initiative ensures instant delivery, reduces the carbon footprint, and aims to minimise the vast amount of paper used in global trade finance, estimated at 28.5 billion pieces annually. Lloyds Bank's goal is to support clients in securing new business, fulfilling contracts, saving time and costs, and decreasing carbon emissions by reducing the need for paper courier services.