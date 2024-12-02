livi bank launches QR payment option

As detailed in the press release, the solution aims to address the needs of customers for simple, fast, and seamless cross-border payment solutions following the reopening of Hong Kong’s borders, which spars the need for the creation of other local e-wallets during travel.





Following the launch of the livi QR Payment solution, customers are enabled to make cross-border payments in mainland China and other popular travel destinations of the likes of Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Details on the livi QR Payment capabilities

In mainland China, livi gives customers the option to make QR payments through a single platform, its livi App, at more than 29 million QR-code enabled merchants, providing a customer experience that is ‘hassle-free’.

Being a cross-border QR Payment solution launched by a virtual bank, livi QR Payment integrates with UnionPay’s payment and merchant network in an easy manner, allowing customers to pay securely at QR-code enabled merchant outlets by leveraging the livi APP. Throughout the customer journey, payments are settled automatically in Hong Kong Dollars (HKD) at UnionPay’s exchange rates, with no handling fee being incurred and no charge on currency exchange being applied.

Following the easing of border restrictions, the bank’s customers are eager to go to the mainland and, having this knowledge at its basis, the livi QR Payment solution is simple and fast, enabling customers to complete the payment by either presenting or scanning their QR code. Furthermore, company officials advised that the solution helps address customer concerns regarding fees’ handling and management of cross-border payments on multiple platforms or e-wallets.











Based on details provided in the press release, livi QR Payment provides a simple and convenient way of taking care of customers’ travel needs by leveraging the livi App, and brings forth the following benefits:

Few steps needed to activate Mainland QR Payment . To do so users should: long into livi App and click ‘Pay’ > tap ‘Mainland China’ at the top > tap ‘Activate now’ to enable ‘Outside Hong Kong QR Payment > and tap ‘Confirm’. Once on the mainland, payments can be made by clicking ‘Pay’ in the livi App, with the mainland QR code being automatically presented for payment.

No handling fees or currency exchange charges applied , with all livi QR Payment spending being settled in HKD at UnionPay’s exchange rates and deducted from liviSave.

Security and flexibility , allowing customer to set a valid period for using the service, which can be turned off at any time.

Transparency , all transactions can be tracked and customers receive instant notifications.

Rewards, customers have the option of gaining Shake Shake rewards after using livi QR Payment when paying, with customers that do so from now up until 31 March 2023 being entitled to shake and earn up to 100% Shake Shake rewards. The rewards can be redeemed on the following spending, and customers can benefit from rewards of up to HKD 500 per calendar month.

As per information provided in the press release, livi QR Payment is accepted in mainland China, Macau, and the Asia Pacific, wherever the UnionPay QR label is presented and covers an extensive range of industries including food and beverage, hospitality, entertainment, and retail.