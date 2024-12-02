LiveJasmin, PumaPay team up for cryptocurrency payments

LiveJasmin is an adult live streaming website dedicated to quality in all its forms. On the other hand, PumaPay is a blockchain project that developed a billing infrastructure called the PullPayment Protocol.

The project enables recurring payments, which were impossible with blockchains before. Now, users can pay their subscriptions with cryptocurrencies, and ensure their anonymity, while merchants can save on card transaction fees, and avoid chargebacks.

LiveJasmin joined the PumaPay ecosystem of over 70 adopters, and among one can encounter global brands, such as Pornhub, Rent24, Vivid Entertainment, and CCBill.

When it comes to payments, PumaPay aims to put clients back in control of their choices and transactions, as they will be able to cancel their subscriptions straight from the PumaPay wallet app. Moreover, with the PumaPay billing scenarios, the company’s goal is to make the PMA token a widely adopted payment method, and to meet merchants and customers’ needs.