Live Nation Entertainment partners PayPal

Following this collaboration, fans are set to be provided with a simple and flexible way for purchasing tickets to live entertainment, with the announcement detailing that they will be enabled to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo across Ticketmaster’s platform.

Furthermore, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster’s primary global payment processor, expediting the checkout process, and providing fans with direct access to event add-ons such as merchandise and parking for purchase.





PayPal, Live Nation Entertainment collaboration details

With PayPal’s payment solution being prominent throughout the checkout experience on Ticketmaster, fans are enabled with the assurance that they are buying tickets with a payment method that is simple and trusted, supported by Purchase Protection and advanced fraud detection technology to help ensure payment safety.











What is more, fans will have the option to leverage one-time login, where they can select to have their information saved for future purchases. Additionally, they will also be provided with access to multiple payment options throughout a total of 21 countries, including:

PayPal Checkout : offers fans a secure and trusted method to pay, enabling them to choose whatever payment methods they have on file, including credit card, debit card, PayPal balance, and bank withdrawal, amongst others.

PayPal Pay Later : enables fans to pay for purchases evenly throughout the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts, looking to help manage their budget while enabling them to enjoy their favourite artists and teams.

Venmo: provides Ticketmaster US-based fans with the option to have the payments split upon purchase within the social app and through Venmo checkout.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster advised that the enterprise’s goal is to connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PayPal assists it in doing that with a global-reaching payment solution. As per their statement, the partnership enables fans with continuity and confidence that they can leverage a secure, trusted, and accessible payment method wherever they may be attending an event.

Adding on this, Peggy Alford, EVP of Global Sales, PayPal has stated that PayPal’s scale and ability to offer payment options in global markets is a result of its experience over several decades and has prompted its reputation amongst consumers as a ‘trusted payment method’. The spokesperson advised that the company’s data shows that consumers are approximately three times more likely to finish purchasing a ticket to a live entertainment event when PayPal is seen as a checkout option, which is believed to help showcase the value that the company brings to the collaboration. Thus, the expanded partnership with PayPal and Ticketmaster provides fans with the ability to check out in a matter of seconds, leveraging known and trusted flexible payment options.

The announcement further details that the collaboration also includes an expanded global marketing programme aimed at driving extensive engagement and fan loyalty through experiences and offers. What is more, for major festivals such as Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Lollapalooza, a limited number of fans leveraging PayPal and Venmo will receive rewards such as ticket discounts and cashless credits.