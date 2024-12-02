Live Gamer launches ecommerce solution for players from Japan, Southeast Asia

As per the agreement, Live Gamer will introduce a digital ecommerce solution for players from Japan and Southeast Asia.

The Live Gamer platform now supports the following local Japanese methods: international card brands, WebMoney, e-wallet methods including Mobile Edy, Mobile Suica, iD Net, Konbini and online bank transfers via Pay-easy.

Live Gamer is a provider of digital commerce solutions for the interactive entertainment industry, with more than 120 enterprise clients transacting in more than 180 countries.