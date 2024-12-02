Live Gamer expands payment options in Latin American countries

As a result, local payment methods including prepaid, bank transfers, local credit, debit and mobile, will be made available in each territory. LGI will enable Latin American payment solutions to global merchants of any provider and will deepen its support in Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Currently, in Latin America, accepted forms of payments include cash-based methods such as Boleto Bancario, online bank transfers as well as credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard. By partnering LGI, global merchants will be able to sell their digital products and services to consumers.

Live Gamer is a provider of digital commerce solutions for the interactive entertainment industry, with more than 120 enterprise clients transacting in more than 180 countries. LGI supports more than 40 payments methods in 15 Latin American countries in total. Main payment methods include 20 cash-based methods, Boleto payments such as Boleto Bancario in Brazil, online bank payments in six countries, local e-wallet methods such as MercadoPago and PagoSeguro, and more.