Live Gamer enables digital ecommerce to education industry

LGI will be offering its Pay+ and Elements platforms to enable global payments for both students and e-learning companies as digital education spreads worldwide.

LGI’s Pay+ platform provides e-learning companies publishing globally with a method for students around the world to pay for curriculum materials with local payment methods. With Pay+, students can purchase curriculums with a payment method no matter where they are located, including credit, debit, online banking, local, alternative, pre-paid, e-wallets and mobile.

Live Gamer is a provider of digital commerce solutions for the interactive entertainment industry, with more than 120 enterprise clients transacting in more than 180 countries.