Littlepay partners with Google and Go-Ahead





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on launching an initiative to provide optimised passenger experiences when leveraging Google Pay. Customers will be enabled to opt-into a new service that brings the Go-Ahead’s brand into the Google Wallet in a secure and efficient manner, as well as to provide passengers with a suite of new and useful data and information. In addition, passengers will be enabled to see directly on their phone the travel and payments history, and to see progress towards the next fare cap and the overall the savings that were made.

The new Google Wallet features will serve as a conduit for the operator to provide targeted updates about changes and delays within the network, aiming to optimise the overall customer experience and make public transportation more accessible, secure, and user friendly. The feature is set to be released at Go-Ahead's Brighton & Hove Buses, which will provide commuters an improved level of transparency and convenience in the process of tracking their travel spending.







Littlepay’s recent partnerships and developments

Transit-focused payment specialist, Littlepay had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, the UK-based transport technology provider UrbanThings announced its partnership with Littlepay in order to introduce mobile payments on the Newport Bus and Ipswich Busess applications. Following this strategic deal, transport operators were given the possibility to offer Card Not Present (CNP) mobile payments in their passenger applications by using Littlepay as their Payment Service Provider (PSP). As bus operators were making significant progress towards providing the benefits of the physical pass to customers that use contactless methods, the collaboration represented an important step in the development of the industry.

According to the press release published at the time, the companies enabled a new mobile payment experience that allowed clients to acquire tickets online and link their bank card to their passenger accounts. The new feature intended to deliver flexibility to pay for their trip by using contactless when boarding the bus of using the app, before their travel.

At the beginning of the same month, Littlepay announced that riders who leveraged Peru’s AEMUS network of busses were enabled to make contactless payments with a bank card or a digital wallet of choice. The company was involved in the deployment of open-loop payments in Lima, Peru. As commuters travelling on the AEMUS network of buses were allowed to pay for rides by these new payment methods, the company focused on optimising customer experience by making the travel experience more secure and efficient.



