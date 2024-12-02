Littlepay has been involved in the deployment of open-loop payments in Lima, Peru. Commuters travelling on the AEMUS network of buses can now pay for rides using a contactless bank card or a digital wallet.

Commenting on this launch, Littlepay’s officials said they are happy to be part of the first deployment of an integrated transit infrastructure in Peru. AEMUS is driving progress in the region, paving the way for many more innovations in the future.











Inner workings of this solution

SIMA, a system integrator, collaborates with Littlepay to integrate contactless payments into their infrastructure. AEMUS’s existing fare collection system is operated by SIMA, who will continue to support the existing smart card and cash handling.

SC Soft provides the validators with the new addition of a Planeta VSAM, a small modular add-on that fits into a spare SAM slot to rapidly enable full EMV processing on the device. Planeta Informatica, the provider of the VSAM, and Littlepay have a plug-and-play pre-integrated solution that allows EMV to be 'switched on’ with almost no development required at the device level. This can be a game changer for operators looking for a quick and easy path to accepting bank cards on their transit services.

The merchant acquiring services are provided by IZIPAY via Visa’s Cybersource gateway.





Transit operators are driving progress

AEMUS is a syndicate of transit operators running bus services in the Lima and Callao metropolitan areas that promotes sustainable mobility in the city. The four founding companies, Urbanito, Etuchisa, Nueva America, and La50 formed the organisation in an effort to provide an inclusive, safe, and reliable network in the region. The organisation has already seen improvements in operational efficiency and reduced costs from their joint efforts. Now, they are investing independently in the deployment of open-loop payments across their network. The founding companies are introducing the new payments option on the first 400 buses, with plans to expand it to the entire network of 1000 vehicles.

This is one of the first implementations of an integrated ticketing infrastructure in Peru, giving residents, commuters, and tourists the opportunity to pay for fares by tapping their contactless card on any AEMUS route.





Modularity in action

Planeta Informatica’s VSAM EMV ticketing technology strengthens the security and cryptography performance of existing payment devices. This technology makes it possible to easily add contactless payments on top of an existing legacy transit infrastructure that already supports a closed-loop smart card. The process of adding open-loop payments to an existing fleet is much simplified.

Littlepay’s officials added that it is amazing to see the innovation that happens when a system integrator and modular partners work together. This has been an incredible opportunity for Littlepay to show that their modularity truly means they can support the needs of any transit system.





What does Littlepay do?

Littlepay is a transit-focused payment specialist, providing payment processing at the heart of a contactless EMV ticketing solution. Its modular, API-based payments platform plugs-and-plays with pre-integrated, ‘Littlepay Ready’ validators, back offices, payment gateways, and acquiring banks, giving transit agencies a fast, flexible route to contactless payment acceptance.