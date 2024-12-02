Lithuanias MNOs open NFC, QR mobile payments to public

Moq, operated by Mobilieji Mokejimai - a joint venture between local mobile network operators Bite, Tele2 and Telia - can be used to pay instantly in stores, online, and for person-to-person payments. In-store payments are initiated by scanning a QR code or NFC tag at the point of sale; payment via Moq is possible at more than 90% of Lithuanian online stores, says the company.

The system has been tested by 1,000 users in a closed beta since early summer 2018, and the app is now available to up to 30,000 users (almost 1% of Lithuania’s population) in the public beta.