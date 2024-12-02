Lithuanian m-payment system to be launched in Estonia

The system enables the payments by mobile phones by scanning a QR code which then checks the owner’s bank account and debts the service price from the account.

The WoraPay license for Estonia was acquired by investor Rando Pärna.

WoraPay was launched in Lithuania at the start of 2014.

In Lithuania, the system is also used by Lukoil service station chain which is also said to be interested in expanding the system into Estonia.

According to the investor, for end consumers the service is free while for merchants the fees are higher than those of credit cards who currently pay a fee of 1.5%.