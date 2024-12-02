Lithuania Post develops new logistics hotspot

The new logistics centre will be able to process larger mail volumes and achieve higher delivery performance with regard to domestic mails and international items, postandparcel.info reports. With the new logistics centre, Lithuania Post will strengthen its infrastructure and position in the mail sector.

In 2014, Lithuania Post concluded agreements with several Chinese companies in the area of delivery of mails sent from China to European countries. The new logistics centre will have ten-times more docks for intercity mails and fifteen-times more docks for courier mail items. Also, a modern mail sorting line and surveillance system will be installed, and there will be separate premises for mail sorting, storage, and reloading. The centre will have about 200 employees including 30 new workplaces.

Initially, Lithuania Post is going to make investments of EUR 175, 000 to purchase new equipment. The premises will be rented from the manager of the building. Despite falling volumes of letter-post items, the number of small packets sent is growing. For instance, the number of items received in Lithuania in 2014 increased by 14% compared with 2013. With growing numbers of people buying online, the number of items originating from abroad, especially China and the US, is also rising. In 2014, the number of items posted from China made 47% of international items received in Lithuania. The most common weight of the items is up to 2 kg.