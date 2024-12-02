Lithuania Post: 51% of international products come from China in Q3 2014

According to postandparcel.info, 51% of incoming international items received by Lithuania Post originated from China in Q3 2014.

The company said it received and dispatched 12 million items during the period under review. Rasa Radzeviciene, the director of postal operations at Lithuania Post, has informed that in 2013 27% of international items had Chinese origin.

The partnerships with Chinese firms has turned Lithuania into a transit country, with Lithuania Post ensuring delivery of Chinese items to the EU member states as well as Russia, Belarus and other countries.

Lithuania Post said the most popular destination countries for the incoming international items were Poland, Germany, the US and Latvia. 19% of outgoing international items were destined to Russia within Q3 2014. Apart from Russia, other popular destination countries were UK, Germany, the US, and Latvia.