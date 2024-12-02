Lithuania: Paysera m-payment solution to be used at Vilnius City Fiesta

Merchants are set to be able to take payments for goods in cash, although the use of smart payments is mandatory for merchants of Vilnius City Fiesta. In order to promote smart trading, merchants are set to provide special discounts to customers who choose to pay for goods with their smartphones. In return for using the smart payment option, merchants are set to receive a smartphone, which will work as a cash machine. No commission fees are set to be applied for payments processed.

Merchants are set to have three mobile payment technologies available for use, namely iBeacons (Bluetooth (BLE) technology), QR technology with every merchant having a unique QR code displayed in his pavilion, and QR technology with a unique QR code being generated every time a person buys goods.

Paysera is a global payments system and its range of services includes international transfers, payments done via the internet and mobile devices, money transfers by SMS, collect fees, make immediate payments when shopping by using QR codes. Currently Paysera has 150,000 users.