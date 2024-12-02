To improve the overall passenger experience, the Portuguese transit agency has upgraded the payment infrastructure so that it better caters to the needs of its customers.

The new payment option addressed to the riders of the Lisbon Metro is part of a larger modernisation effort that seeks to encourage the use of public transportation within the city.

A reported advantage of the new offering is that, following its implementation, riders no longer have to pre-plan and calculate the optimal ticket value in advance. Instead, they can simply tap their cards and the system automatically charges them the most advantageous fare, depending on their journey.

In anticipation of this launch, Littlepay has integrated with Indra, a specialist in ticketing hardware, as their devices were the preferred choice for the Portuguese transit system. Furthermore, Littlepay and Indra are responsible for providing the payment and device validation services, while Cybersource (a Visa solution) and Unicre are the chosen suppliers for local acquiring services.





The context behind the launch

The launch of this new payment option aims to facilitate the use of the Portuguese transit system for both residents and tourists. The new addition is being implemented close to the Lisbon Metro’s 75th anniversary – which will be celebrated in 2024. The metro network incorporates no less than 56 stations across four routes, and reportedly, has an annual ridership of 173 million.

As outlined in the official statement, the introduction of this new payment choice comes from an effort to meet the demands of customers in general. Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a notable expansion in the drive towards digitalising and modernising payment systems, especially as customers have come to expect the availability of client-centric payment methods, including for public transit.

As a transit-focused payment provider, Littlepay specialises in extending its contactless Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) ticketing solution to transit agencies.

To facilitate the implementation of contactless payment acceptance, the company leverages a modular, API-based payments platform that includes plugs-and-plays with pre-integrated validators, back offices, payment gateways, as well as acquiring banks.





About Littlepay

Launched in 2017, UK-based Littlepay aims to provide an express route to contactless payment acceptance on public transport. It currently works with over 250 transport and mobility providers around the world, powering payments on local buses, city networks, and national public transport systems. The company has offices in the UK and Australia.