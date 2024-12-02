Liquid Pay launches in Singapore

With a full suite QR code-based Acceptance Workflow Library, Liquid Pay helps consumers, merchant verticals and financial institutions create new payment services, rules, interactions and experiences and drive value to consumers.

Liquid Pay enables the payment of goods and services seamlessly and conveniently via smartphones. By adding their credit and debit cards onto the Liquid Pay app, consumers are able to compare the various card discounts and merchant rewards when making payments.

Also, LiquidNet Open API Platform enables interoperability between digital app services, enterprise systems and bank payment platforms.

What`s more, Liquid Pay helps banks and merchants to introduce e-cards (pre-paid, debit, credit, discount and gift cards) instantaneously, with contextual data analytics for deep consumer insights.