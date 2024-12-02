Liquid Group to roll out QR payment platform for retailers at Changi Airport

The integrated payment platform by Liquid Group will allow retailers at Changi Airport to accept e-wallets such as GrabPay, Liquid Pay, Singtel Dash, Ezi Wallet and PayNow QR bank payment apps, as well as international payment app partners such as WeChat Pay, UnionPay and Alipay.

Liquid Group’s payment platform will roll out a unified POS for QR payments that enable merchants to accept multiple local and international QR payment apps using a single device. Furthermore, with a standardized merchant workflow, participating Changi Airport retailers can accept multiple QR payment apps without additional infrastructure, integration or cashier training when Liquid Group and

Changi Airport expand the network to include additional local, overseas and card scheme QR payment apps.

The rollout of the new payment platform will be in phases, with the first phase slated to commence in the first half of 2019.