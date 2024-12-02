Liquid Group, JETCO to enable cross-border QR payments between Singapore and Hong Kong

With the opening of the Singapore – Hong Kong corridor for QR payments, customers of Liquid Group’s partner banks will be able to pay for their purchases using their respective QR payment apps with participating merchants in Hong Kong. Likewise, customers of participating member banks under JETCO (Joint Electronic Teller Services Limited) will be able to make payment using their QR bank apps at participating merchants in Singapore.

Liquid Group will also work with JETCO to provide additional features to help member banks deliver services to their customers.

Moreover, the platform will enable merchants in both Hong Kong and Singapore to launch multiple marketing campaigns with participating payment apps without the need for additional cashier training or verification during checkout. The customers of JETCO and Liquid Group partner banks will then be able to benefit from deals offered by participating merchants.