Liquid Group expands cross-border payment network to Taiwan

According to the press release, following Hong Kong and Indonesia, Taiwan will be the third market activated on Liquid’s regional payment network, enabling the payment apps of the partners of both Liquid Group and E.SUN bank to be used in Singapore and Taiwan.

With the opening of the Singapore – Taiwan corridor for payments, customers of Liquid Group’s partners will be able to pay for their purchases using their respective payment apps at participating merchants in Taiwan. Also, customers of E.SUN Bank will be able to make payments using their mobile payment services at participating merchants in Singapore.