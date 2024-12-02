Liquid, Gemini teams up for stability in cryptocurrency sector

The companies have aligned to debate a vision for cryptocurrency that prioritises compliance, regulation and security. Thus, the Gemini dollar (GUSD) will be listed on Liquid, the platform of global fintech company Quoine. Liquid will also tap into Geminis liquidity for Liquids External World Book, a global liquidity pool sourced from a network of crypto exchanges. The World Book is already providing liquid order books for traders by matching orders under the hood.

GUSD is a regulated stablecoin with value pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. The US dollars that back GUSD are held at the State Street Global Bank, and are eligible for federal deposit insurance coverage.

The balance held by State Street is examined monthly by an independent, registered public account company, with reports available to the public. Moreover, the smart contracts underlying the GUSD token have been audited and formally verified by an independent security company. Also, the multi-layered GUSD protocol is meant to bring security, and GUSD will be tradeable on Liquid initially against bitcoin and ethereum.