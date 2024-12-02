Lipa Payments secures Visa and Mastercard SDK certification





The Lipa SoftPOS NFC SDK was developed in order to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment acceptance by enabling contactless card payments (Tap To Pay) on any of the NFC-enabled devices (Tap in Phone) within the existing mobile applications of customers. By achieving a Full SDK with PIN certification, the company is set to optimise the manner in which businesses accept contactless payments.

Lipa Payments’ SDK will give retailers the possibility to offer contactless payment methods within their own apps, which is set to enable optimised payment experiences for clients and customers. On-the-go providers will be allowed to integrate secure payment offerings directly into their applications as well, which will enable pay-on-delivery and arrival payment experiences.











More information on the certification

With Lipa Payment’s publicly accessible documentation, developers will be given the capability to integrate the SDK with a simple code. The process of simplifying the complexities associated with card payment acceptance, the SDK of Lipa aims to accelerate time-to-market, as well as to reduce certification costs, and allow merchants and businesses to focus on improving their offerings in order to meet the needs, demands, and expectations of their users.

Lipa Payments’ SoftPOS solution has undergone multiple evaluations to meet all the security and functional requirements that are mandated by the EMVCo, PCI-SSC, and Card Scheme standards. According to the press release, the company is already working towards a new certification, the PCI Mobile Payments on Commercial off-the-shelf (MPoC) security standard.



Mastercard’s recent strategy of developments

Global payments technology company Mastercard announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the firm collaborated with managed security services distributor Cyber Monks in order to launch a cyber marketplace that aimed to simplify the process of acquiring cybersecurity products and solutions.

Through this strategic deal, Mastercard and Cyber Monks were set to ensure that cybersecurity services are tailored to address the issues, challenges, and requirements that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) faced in the development process.

Earlier in the same month, the payment technology company revealed its plan to demonstrate CBDC interoperability for trusted Web3 commerce in Australia. According to the official press release published at the time, Mastercard successfully showcased the capabilities of a new service that was designed to facilitate the tokenization (or the wrapping) of CBDCs onto blockchains. In addition, the new offering was set to provide clients and users with an improved way to participate in commerce across several blockchains, in a secure and efficient manner.

Furthermore, the new capability encompassed controls which ensured that the pilot CBDC could be held, used, and redeemed exclusively by authorised parties who needed to have undergone Know Your Customers (KYC) verification and risk assessment, done by licensed service providers.







