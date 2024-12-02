Linx announces partnership with Mercado Pago

This collaboration between the two companies comes as another facilitation tool for the retailer, as it enables streamlined management through the QR Linx system.

The system acts as a wallet hub that centralises all payment platforms in a single engine. This way, the retailer will have access to the financial processes in one interface.

According to the study Means of payment: QR Code – In the view of consumers and retailers, developed by the Sociedade Brasileira de Varejo e Consumo (Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumption, SBVC) and AGP Pesquisas, 82% of retailers intend to adopt applications and QR codes as means of payment within the next 12 months.