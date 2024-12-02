Linux Foundation Europe forms OpenWallet Foundation

OpenWallet Foundation is a collaborative effort that aims to enable trust in the digital future and is looking to do so by developing open-source software to support interoperability for an extensive range of wallet use cases, such as making payments, proving identity, and storing validated credentials like employment, education, financial standing, and entitlements.

A diverse ecosystem of global technology, finance, and university leaders have joined as the first OpenWallet Foundation members, with more expected in the future. Inaugural Premier members that sponsor the OWF are Accenture, Gen, Futurewei, and Visa, joined by general members such as American Express, Deutsche Telekom / T-Systems, IDnow, and Ping Identity, to name a few. The foundation currently includes an additional 20 non-profits, academic, and government entities.





OpenWallet Foundation and what it entails

Based on the information provided in the press release, the OWF is not set to publish a wallet, provide credentials, or create new standards, but aims to have its open-source software become the core leveraged by other organisations and companies to develop their own digital wallets. The wallets are set to seek feature parity with available wallets, as well as interoperability with cross-border projects of the likes of the EU’s Digital Identity Wallet.











Daniel Goldscheider, Founder of the OpenWallet Foundation advised that wallets are seen as critical infrastructure for payments, identity, and secure access alike, and they believe open source driven by this collaboration to be a ‘great’ model for infrastructure that is required in digital societies and benefits everyone. Having open source as the basis of wallets, as it is with web browsers, enables anyone to build a digital wallet that works with others and provides consumers with the freedom to maintain their identity and verifiable credentials and share relevant data whenever, wherever and with whomever they choose.

As the OWF consists of a diverse member base, it highlights the importance of an open foundation to support a multitude of digital wallets to have consistency, interoperability, and portability ensured, and have consumer privacy protected. Gabriele Columbro, general manager of Linux Foundation Europe stated that the world had a need for digital assets storage, and they believe the foundation has the potential of redefining the credential landscape globally and creating an improved digital experience, together with new market opportunities. As the EU has been at the forefront of data privacy and consumer protection, efforts such as OWF are believed to provide a concrete opportunity for policymakers to switch their engagement and enable a constant and transparent feedback cycle between regulations and regulated technology.





OWF launch context