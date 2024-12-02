Linnworks partners with Lightspeed Commerce





Following this announcement, Linnworks will be given the possibility to provide its first global ePOS integration, bringing together two ecommerce solutions in order to improve the overall customer experience. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their users and clients, while also remaining compliant with the laws and the requirements of the industry.

As a result of the partnership, Linnworks users will be enabled to easily and securely connect to Lightspeed Retail, while also benefiting from multiple payment options, smart capabilities, and pre-built reports that were designed to deliver a big amount of insights into their ecommerce business. This is expected to take place while saving time and resources, and reducing costs at the same time.

In addition to providing point-of-sale (POS) solutions for retailers, Lightspeed will provide ecommerce and payment services. With the integration of Linnworks, enterprise retailers will be enabled to benefit from an advanced tool in order to address their complex multi-location inventory needs and challenges.







More information on the partnership

Linnworks represents a Connected CommerceOps platform that was developed in order to provide online retailers the possibility to connect, automate, and scale their ecommerce operations from a single source. Its suite of solutions and expertise will be combined with Lightspeed Commerce’s one-stop commerce platform. This tool was designed to optimise the manner in which merchants and traders improved the process of simplifying, scaling, and providing secure client experience. The collaboration also integrated Lightspeed Retail POS and Linnworks’ order and inventory management product.

The incorporation with Lightspeed Retail represents a significant step towards the company’s mission to optimise the manner in which businesses develop their products and accelerate their growth in the industry, by providing them with the needed tools and services in the modern commerce landscape.

The partnership between Linnworks and Lightspeed Commerce is expected to connect systems, as well as deliver customers the possibility to benefit from secure and efficient operations and capabilities in an ever-evolving multichannel selling industry.

From the 15th of January 2024, the Linnworks and Lightspeed Commerce integration solution was made available for customers, aiming to provide retailers with the opportunity to automate key processes, reduce costs, as well as develop their businesses.



