Linkpay supports Apples new mobile payment system

Under the terms of the agreement, Linkpay’s integration with Apple Pay is set to enable customers to accept in-app payments from within iOS apps on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

This means that consumers are enabled to tap and pay anywhere contactless payments are accepted. The solution will support credit and debit cards from Visa, MasterCard and American Express and it will provide reporting across digital payment types.

Over 220,000 US merchant are Apple Pay enabled.

Linkpay has recently unveiled its official launch. Linkpay is built to enable payments for online, mobile, retail or global business.