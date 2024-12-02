Linkpay extends to the tabletop

Linkpay extends Clover Mobile Stations to the table top and store floor with the user’s Linkpay merchant account. Restaurants can accept payment at the table; retailers can use it for line-busting at busy times, brick and mortar stores can use it as a full-featured payment and business solution; and on-the-go merchants can use the device for their mobile needs.

Clover Mobile enables merchants to place orders, take payments, scan inventory, clock in employees, sync sales data with accounting software and generate marketing insights. It works as either a standalone mobile register or can be paired with a Clover Station.

The tablet station is able to support standard card swipes, chip-and-PIN EMV cards, PIN Debit, NFC (Apple Pay & Google Wallet) and barcode scans. It also includes a Bluetooth-connected mobile thermal printer that can be mounted on a belt for receipts. Available with Wi-Fi-only, or with both Wi-Fi and 3G support and access to Clover’s “App Market” which provides a range of merchant-focused applications including Insightics solution, Perka (loyalty), Gyft (gift cards) and others.

Linkpay is a cloud-built, omni-channel payment platform. Linkpay handles merchant accounts, gateway, card storage and tokenization, recurring subscription, PCI security, point-of-sale (POS), gift and loyalty, localised global payment types and direct payout, all within a cloud infrastructure.

In recent news, Linkpay has announced that it will support Apple Pay.