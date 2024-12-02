Linklogis secures USD 220 mln Series C funding

The funding round was led with participation from GLP, Skyworth, China Oceanwide, and Welight. Other investors including Bertelsmann Asia Investments (BAI), China’s internet giant Tencent, CITIC Capital, Loyal Valley Capital also participated in this round.

Founded in 2016, Linklogis specialises in supply chain finance, leveraging technologies like big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain to help solve financing difficulties for Chinese small and micro enterprises.

As of the end of 2016, Linklogis has entered the blockchain space. It teamed up with Tencent’s fintech team to jointly launch a financial blockchain platform named TrustSQL in April 2017 to provide enterprise-class blockchain infrastructure, industry solutions, and blockchain cloud services.