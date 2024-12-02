LinkedIn taps into the ecommerce industry

In order to do so, users have to add the respective button on their profile. DIALaBRAIN is the world’s first online international marketplace for business. DIALaBRAIN provides live “face-to-face” access to advice and expertise in areas such as law, marketing, business and finance delivered via individual web conferences.

DIALaBRAIN is a pay-as-you-go service. There is no sign-up fee, monthly subscription nor a minimum usage requirement. The DaB button is available immediately to all service providers (BRAINs) on site. It can also be placed in other social media profiles, websites, blogs, email signatures, and even QR codes.

