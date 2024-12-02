LinkedIn influences highest average order value for ecommerce purchases - report

LinkedIn-influenced orders on its network had an average value of USD 206.95 worldwide, according to a report issued by the social sharing platform AddShoppers, emarketer.com reports. This may be because LinkedIn’s users are likely to be more affluent.

Orders influenced by StumbleUpon, a discovery engine, had an average value of USD 177.56. Shopping website and list-making service Kaboodle influenced the third-largest orders, at an average of USD 166.17. Facebook and Twitter also influenced big orders, averaging USD 164.76 and USD 162.52, respectively.

The visual discovery tool Pinterest was lower on the list, influencing an average order value of USD 133.86. Polyvore, a community-powered social commerce website, influenced a higher average purchase size.