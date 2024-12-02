LinkedIn co-founder plans to invest in Bitcoin in the near future

The statement in question has been delivered during an interview with CNBC’s ‘Squawk Alley’, the same source notes.

The interview renders Hoffman’s current opinion on opportunities in the market given his experience and success in early social media.

Hoffman argued his conviction with remarks that Bitcoin enables worldwide public ledger of transactions which may involve money and any other goods eligible for online transactions. In the same interview, cited by the source, Hoffman has admitted purchasing Bitcoins.

Despite his positive undertakings regarding Bitcoin, Hoffman cautioned investors to invest only money they are willing to risk.

Hoffman has recently joined the board of directors at Bitcoin wallet startup Xapo, an announcement that was made when the company reported USD 20 million in new financing from firms including Greylock Parnters.