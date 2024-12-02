LinkedIn acquires digital identity management company Drawbridge

The company disclosed that it plans to use Drawbridge’s technology to facilitate its Marketing Solutions tools. These tools are utilised by marketers to create ads, generate leads, and drive website traffic. In a blog post, LinkedIn mentioned that its plan is for Drawbridge to help its marketing customers reach and understand their professional audiences, as well as measure the ROI of their campaigns across mobile and desktop.

Drawbridge was founded in 2011, and it uses internally developed machine learning technology – a subset of artificial intelligence that helps companies better understand their customers. It is focused on issues such as customer experiences and identity, digital security, and risk detection.