linked2pay rolls out white label KYC service for banks

The new service module enables an ODFI to utilize the required data services. Those services ‘plug and play’ with dynamic data entry forms to automate the collection and management of required KYC data to manage the underwriting, onboarding and ongoing use of ODFI payment services by both TPPPs and clients. Moreover, the white label KYC service eliminates the duplication of data requests for the banks (ODFIs) and their partners (TPPPs) during the initial and ongoing KYC process.

The service has been in use since 2014 at Avidia Bank of Hudson, as an integrated part of a full bank payments platform. The EDD aspect of the platform is now being offered as a module.

linked2pay provides services to deliver ACH, credit card and check payments automation. The company provides payment-processing solutions for clients, banks and channel partners.