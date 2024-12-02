linked2pay introduces Bank Centric Payments

Initial bank and reselling partners are already deploying the solution. As a white labeled solution platform (SOA), it delivers the tools and access layers for banks to deploy, provision and manage feature-packed payment (card and ACH) solutions out to resellers and merchants (SMB and enterprise).

Merchants can be provided with one or all of these payment options: online, mobile, email, virtual terminal, IVR, shopping cart emulation and checkout.

The solution is aimed at financial institutions that prefer the ‘rent’ versus ‘buy or build’ options when it comes to payments technology. Additionally, the ACH feature is built into more broadly used payment acceptance options.

linked2pay provides services to deliver ACH, credit card and check payments automation. The company provides payment processing solutions for clients, banks and channel partners.

