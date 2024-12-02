Linio Colombia, Ingenico ePayments partner for new payment services

Linio benefits from Ingenico’s payment methods and unique setup, which automatically reroutes failed card transaction attempts due to soft declines or other technical failures from a primary to a secondary acquirer resulting in higher authorisation rates.

Ecommerce is one of the most developed sectors in Colombia, according to figures from the ecommerce Observatory of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce cited in the press release. Sales have increased by more than 230% from 2013 to 2017.

