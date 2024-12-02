Linga POS partners Chase Paymentech to provide EMV chip and pin payment option

Linga POS offers restaurant and retail brands an all-in-one platform for managing transactions, inventory, customer loyalty, consolidated reporting, and online ordering in multiple languages and currencies. Chase Paymentech provides access to transaction data, an online chargeback management interface, and security with access control and customized fraud filters.

Integration with the cloud, transaction databases and customer profiles allow for real time decision-making and reporting for business executives. User input errors and paper bookkeeping challenges are eliminated by establishing a digital exchange from checkout to POS back office to accounting systems.