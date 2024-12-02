Linedata acquires French startup Loansquare

Financial details were not disclosed. According to Linedata, the Loansquare platform is a solution for setting up and managing commercial loans between borrowers and financial institutions.

This comprises a borrower portal to let lenders manage their loan portfolio, and a servicing portal for managing financial flows.

Loansquare now interoperates with Linedata Uniloan360, a servicing platform for commercial and syndicated loans; Linedata Capitalstream, a commercial loans origination and risk management platform; and Linedata Ekip360, a leasing, car finance and consumer loans solution.