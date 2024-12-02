Line to launch mobile payment service in Japan

Line Pay, Line’s new mobile payment service available for both online and offline stores in Japan, enables users to register their credit card in their Line account for payments. Only for Japan, users can pay by charging cash at convenience stores or use their bank accounts with pre-deposited cash from sponsored banks for purchases.

It has a Dutch Pay function, in which two Line users can pay together for one item. Users can also transfer money to each other without using their bank account numbers.

The service is set to be protected by secondary password and fingerprint authentication for Apples iOS users with Touch ID.

Line Wow enables users to access delivery services for registered food or products and services. Line Taxi, a taxi calling app similar to Uber, enables people to call cabs and pay using Line Pay. Line currently has an agreement in place with local taxi company Nihon Kotu, but it is set to expand partnerships globally.

As of October 2014, Line passed 560 million users worldwide, and the companys monthly active users topped 170 million users in September 2014.