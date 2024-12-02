Line to launch ecommerce platform called Line Shopping

According to Kasikorn Research Center, Thailands online shopping market is set to grow at an average rate of 16% a year by 2022. By then, online shopping will account for 8.2% of the combined retail and wholesale market.

Thai people face challenges when they shop online, including comparing prices of products from various sources, over-advertising on online marketplaces, and fraud. To deal with these issues, Line is partnering with Priceza, a price comparison platform, to develop Line Shopping, which will be a channel where consumers can compare prices of products from various marketplaces with notifications when there are price changes, discounts, or promotions.

These marketplaces include Lazada, Shopee, Advice, Makro, Asia Books, All About You, Aston, Beauticool, Beauty Plaza, TV Direct, Wellness Mark Shop, Nespresso, Missha, and Its Skin. Under Line Shopping, customers will get Line points that can be used to purchase other products from Line and Rabbit Line Pay merchants.