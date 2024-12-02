Line to bring online grocery service to Thailand

The service – Line Man Grocery – will allow customers to have food and other items delivered home. In addition, the company is launching Line Shopping, a platform that connects buyers and sellers via chat.

The move comes as the company is aiming to expand its on-demand services in the country, taking on ride-hailing leaders Grab and Go-Jek. Line already has an app that delivers goods from convenience stores and other vendors, and this new offering will allow it to compete against supermarkets and other brick-and-mortar retailers.

Line has recently introduced a taxi hailing and meal delivery service in Bangkok and three surrounding provinces, with plans to expand into other major cities such as Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai by 2020.