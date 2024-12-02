LINE rolls out 5 apps to build its token economy

The company said that prediction, question-and-answer, product review, food review, and location review dapps will launch in the coming weeks as the company works to build up its own token economy. Moreover, LINE will also begin offering its link token to markets outside Japan through its BitBox exchange in October 2018, although not within the US.

The dapps specifically will be called Wizball Overview, which rewards users for answering questions; 4CAST Overview, which creates a prediction market; Pasha Overview, which rewards users for posting product reviews; TAPAS Overview, which similarly rewards users for posting food reviews; and STEP Overview, which incentivizes users to “share their stories of recreational activities and holiday trips.”

LINE first announced it would support dapps on its platform in April 2018, when it released a roadmap for its blockchain. The company has since announced newer details of its platform, including that it plans to go live with its LINK token and a scaling solution in December 2018.