LINE Pay, Visa to develop blockchain-based financial services

The two companies will collaborate across areas such as everyday consumer payments and fintech services.

The users of LINE messaging app will be able to apply for a digital Visa card from within the LINE app, and over time add any of their existing Visa cards to pay from their mobile phone. The companies will also offer integrated loyalty programs and new payment capabilities for users when they travel overseas.

Furthermore, through Visa, LINE Pay users will be able to use LINE Pay branded capabilities at Visa’s 54 million merchant locations worldwide. They will also be able to see these transactions in their LINE Pay digital wallet, even where LINE Pay is not directly accepted.

With regard to fintech services, LINE Pay and Visa will develop new experiences based on blockchain that enable B2B and cross-border payments and alternative currency transactions.