LINE Pay partners with Visa to launch co-branded credit card in Japan

Users will be able to use the credit card on its own or link it with their LINE Pay account to use the ‘Pay with my Code’ feature. With this, the two companies aim to provide a brand new credit card service, optimised for mobile payments, and contribute to the establishment of a cashless society in Japan.

The co-branded credit card will come with Visa’s contactless payment feature, which allows users to make payments at any Visa merchant in Japan or abroad. Moreover, users who link their cards to LINE Pay can use their smartphones to make mobile payments at any LINE Pay affiliated store, without needing to top up their account first.

In 2018, Tencent has announced it will team up with Japan-based chat app operator LINE for mobile payment services in Japan.