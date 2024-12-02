Line Pay expands to Thailand

Line Pay service is now available in Thailand, the second country after Japan, said Chase Chang, vice-president for global business development of Line Pay, a subsidiary of Line Corporation, bangkokpost.com reports.

Apart from Japan, Line Pay will focus on countries where it has a strong mobile user base, including Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia. Thailand has 33 million Line users, the groups second-largest market in the world. Line has 205 million users globally.

Prapakorn Lipikorn, head of Line Pay business development in Thailand, said the service received an e-payment licence from the Bank of Thailand. To access Line Pay, users can register their personal information and credit or debit card numbers in the Line Pay app. Users are required to set their own seven-digit password. Users can purchase goods or services via their bank accounts with pre-deposited cash for purchases.

Worawoot Aunjai, chief executive of COL Plc, an online arm of Central Group, said Thailands e-commerce market was expected to grow by 30-40% annually thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices. By 2020, ecommerce is expected to make up 10% of the local retail market.