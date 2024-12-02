Line Pay adds support for WeChat Pay

With the integration, WeChat Pay users will be able to scan Japanese Line Pay merchant QR codes to pay with their WeChat Pay balance, according to a statement.

Stores and businesses signing up for Line Pay will also now be able to accept Naver Pay and WeChat Pay as additional payment options, as well as combine and manage payments made through any of the options in a single account.

Line Pay said that it hopes to boost mobile payments for its partner merchants in Japan by streamlining access for international tourists. According to a statement by Line, there are 8.38 million annual tourists from China to become potential customers for Line Pay merchants in Japan.