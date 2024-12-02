Line, Mercari join forces as payments race heats up

The operator of one of Japan’s most popular messaging platforms and the used-goods online marketplace app will let users shop and pay for purchases at stores that accept each other’s systems starting early in the summer of 2019. They also launched an alliance to welcome other mobile payment providers.

Internet companies have also turned to discounts and giveaways to attract users. PayPay is running its second rebate campaign, while Rakuten customers can earn 40-times the points awarded on purchases.

Line and Mercari’s payments operations will remain separate, and they will continue with their own marketing, customer service, and fee collection from stores. Mercari’s Merpay is accepted at 1.35 million locations around the country, including 900,000 stores using NTT Docomo Inc.’s iD contactless payments service, while Line Pay is available at 1.33 million outlets. The companies did not discuss the extent of their overlap.