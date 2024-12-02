Line launches mobile payments service

According to the source, Line Pay, first unveiled in October 2014, will enable users to connect their accounts with a credit card to make digital payments anywhere, directly from their phones. Initially, however, the service will be restricted to a handful of affiliated services and shops, such as Line’s own online store.

Over time, the plan is for Line Pay to become increasingly embedded as an accepted method of payment in both online and offline stores. The company is also promising peer-to-peer payments internationally, enabling friends to send money to each other and even split bills in restaurants.

To use Line Pay, users will require a separate password to that of Line itself, which will be requested when using a new device. With two-factor authentication in place, users will also be asked to verify their Line account via their smartphones whenever making payments using Line Pay on their PC or Mac. iPhone users can make use of Apple’s new Touch ID verification technology.

Line Pay isn’t quite available yet, as the updated app will be landing on iOS and Android by December 8, 2014, the source unveils.