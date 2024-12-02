LINE invests USD 180 mln into mobile payment business LINE Pay

In the past, LINE focused on building content around its messaging and gaming platforms, which included an ecommerce business, a job service and a manga platform. Now, its focus has shifted towards payments.

With more than 50 million registered users in Japan, LINE’s mobile payment business has already launched a collaboration with Tencent and has announced it is launching a credit card in collaboration with Visa.

Moreover, LINE Pay is expanding to international markets and it is currently available in Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia.