Line acquires WebPay to boost its mobile payments service

The deal is expected to help Line grow its Line Pay mobile payments service, which launched in December 2014.

Tokyo-based WebPay started in 2013. Investors include CyberAgent Ventures, Architype, and GMO Payment Gateway.

LINE is a mobile messenger app that provides free messages, voice calls and group chats locally and internationally, while integrating various social elements in its features such as stickers, home and timeline and numerous LINE family apps, including LINEGAME and LINE camera.